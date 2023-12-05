BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NYSE HG opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $16.35.

In related news, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 15,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $228,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doreen Pauline Elizab Richards sold 11,758 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $176,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 15,227 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $228,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,694 shares of company stock worth $520,410 in the last three months.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

