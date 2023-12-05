BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.74 million, a PE ratio of -167.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

