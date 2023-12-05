BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

PYPL traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. 8,850,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,176,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

