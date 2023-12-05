BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $8.17.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
