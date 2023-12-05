BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

