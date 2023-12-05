Boeing (NYSE:BA) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.71.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $234.86 on Friday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $174.62 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average is $210.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

