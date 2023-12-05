BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Large Volume Increase

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 624,899 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 202,999 shares.The stock last traded at $50.18 and had previously closed at $50.17.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

