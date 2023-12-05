Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Trimmed by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 750.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,140.89. 72,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,005.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2,931.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

