Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.92. 2,894,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,155,318. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

