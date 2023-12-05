Boston Family Office LLC Buys 1,206 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.90.

SPGI stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,452. The company has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

