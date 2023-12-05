Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 55.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

