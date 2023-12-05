Boston Family Office LLC Has $12.56 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.43.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $683.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $694.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

