Boston Family Office LLC Has $19.67 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after buying an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

TMO stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.30. 206,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

