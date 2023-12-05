Boston Family Office LLC Has $8.94 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,530,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $4.79 on Tuesday, hitting $479.14. 302,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,701. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $500.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

