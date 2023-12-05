Boston Family Office LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.22. 1,047,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,953. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- nLIGHT, Inc. takes aim at a much higher share price
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.