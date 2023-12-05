Boston Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.8% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.60. 266,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

