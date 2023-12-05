Boston Family Office LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $58.62. 3,054,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,552,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.