Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 1.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $14,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.48.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 862,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.38. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

