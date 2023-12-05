Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.67. 1,943,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

