Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.07. 482,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,896. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.