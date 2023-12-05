Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 7,176 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

