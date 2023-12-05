Boston Family Office LLC Sells 3,048 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 67.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $190.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $193.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

