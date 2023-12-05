Boston Family Office LLC Sells 549 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,677 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.63. 944,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,993. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $296.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,844 shares of company stock worth $97,956,394 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.