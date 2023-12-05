BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 208 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $143.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average of $146.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

