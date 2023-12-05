BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 269 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,009 shares of company stock worth $5,735,850 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $114.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.