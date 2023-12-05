BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 30,014 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $45,701,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nuvei by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,338,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after acquiring an additional 970,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nuvei by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 824,991 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Nuvei stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

