BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 651 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

