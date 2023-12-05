BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,160,000 after purchasing an additional 527,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,311,000 after acquiring an additional 316,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,733,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,752,000 after acquiring an additional 142,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

