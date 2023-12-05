BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $212.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.50. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.