BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 85 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $105,275,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

