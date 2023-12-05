BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,804 shares of company stock worth $3,982,036. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

