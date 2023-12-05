BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after acquiring an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $195.12 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

