BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $186,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.30.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

COO opened at $338.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.74 and a 12-month high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

