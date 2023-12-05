BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.91 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $4,441,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

