BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.22 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 304.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
State Street Price Performance
Shares of STT opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
