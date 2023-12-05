BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.22 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 304.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

