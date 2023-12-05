BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

