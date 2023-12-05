BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $281,065,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Seagen by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after buying an additional 1,848,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seagen by 7,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,305,000 after acquiring an additional 837,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 76.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $5,984,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $213.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

