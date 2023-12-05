BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.50 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,630.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $35,684,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $439.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $441.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

