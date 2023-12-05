BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,204,000 after buying an additional 432,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,821,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,703,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 327,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.