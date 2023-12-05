BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,107 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after purchasing an additional 745,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after buying an additional 104,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

