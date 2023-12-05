BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fortive by 12,739.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 0.3 %

Fortive stock opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

