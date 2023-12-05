BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after buying an additional 3,522,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after buying an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 532,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.75 and a one year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.