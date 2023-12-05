BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $1.69 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource



Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

