Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $914.37. 1,057,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $377.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $893.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $865.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $516.05 and a 12-month high of $999.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $867.57.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

