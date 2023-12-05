Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

AVGO traded down $15.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $908.01. 1,301,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,178. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $516.05 and a 1-year high of $999.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $893.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $865.20. The stock has a market cap of $374.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $867.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

