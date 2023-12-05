Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $13.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $910.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,178. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $516.05 and a fifty-two week high of $999.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $893.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $865.20. The stock has a market cap of $375.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $867.57.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

