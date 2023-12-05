Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $923.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $893.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $865.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $516.05 and a 12 month high of $999.87. The company has a market cap of $381.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $867.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

