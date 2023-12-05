Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Price Target at GBX 815.83

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 815.83 ($10.30).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 780 ($9.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Investec lowered Informa to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.79) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.74) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Informa from GBX 885 ($11.18) to GBX 890 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

INF opened at GBX 755 ($9.54) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 726.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 727.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,032.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 595.11 ($7.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 788.40 ($9.96).

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

