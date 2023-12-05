Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) PT at $18.71

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Monday, November 6th.

LSPD stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.45. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. The company had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,669,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,475,000 after acquiring an additional 393,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after acquiring an additional 427,320 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

