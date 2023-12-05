Brokerages Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target at $5.85

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Planet Labs PBC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

In other news, CEO William Spencer Marshall purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $7,150. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $731.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.