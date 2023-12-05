Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target at $114.52

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 61.3% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 35.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $203,034,000 after purchasing an additional 584,979 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.36. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

